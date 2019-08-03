Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Stock Value Rose While Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Lowered Position; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder Greenwood Capital Associates Cut Holding by $314,100

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 47.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 1,014 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 1,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $337.02. About 672,045 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 10,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 76,537 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, down from 86,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $62.65. About 492,962 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q REV. $1.26B, EST. $1.26B (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Rev $1.26B; 16/04/2018 – AXIS Launches Cyber Center of Excellence; 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.15; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB SMART APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS DIVISION; 11/05/2018 – MONTECARLO LTD MNTE.BO – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO THE IPO ARE EDELWEISS, AXIS CAPITAL AND IDFC BANK; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123; 24/04/2018 – Gies College of Business Establishes the AXIS Risk Management Academy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $493.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Mta Reit by 94,267 shares to 165,337 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 32,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.09M for 30.20 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

