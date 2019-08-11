Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Stock Rose While Capital Returns Management Lowered Stake by $3.24 Million; H Partners Management Lowered Its Stake in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) as Shares Declined

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 5.03 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15M, down from 6.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 735,653 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS TO DEVELOP THEME PARK IN RIYADH IN VENTURE WITH PIF; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 22.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 60,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 209,750 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49 million, down from 269,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.04. About 355,665 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.84 million for 5.86 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.