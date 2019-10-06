Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Stake Upped by Capital Returns Management Llc; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Increases Stake in At&T (T)

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 17.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 37,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 247,050 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.74M, up from 209,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 635,139 shares traded or 32.06% up from the average. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS WILL BE SUPPORTED BY 2 ENABLING TEAMS, REINSURANCE PRODUCTS AND REINSURANCE SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – IRCON INTERNATIONAL LTD – BOOK-RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE IDBI CAPITAL MARKETS & SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, SBI CAPITAL MARKETS; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Provides Supplemental Financial Information Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 28/03/2018 – MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LIMITED SAYS YES SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, EDELWEISS, IDFC BANK, JM FINANCIAL TO BE BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE IPO; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q REV. $1.26B, EST. $1.26B (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA; 05/03/2018 Axis Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 27/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123 Million, or $1.46 Per Diluted Common Share

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 17,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 401,775 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.46M, up from 384,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 21.37 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Calls Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: The weekend before the antitrust trial, reports @joepompeo, an AT&T-TW attorney called the DOJ to discuss a; 20/04/2018 – CMO Today: AT&T Announces Streaming Bundle; WPP Resists Breakup Talk; YouTube Brand Safety Issues Linger; 19/04/2018 – Cradlepoint Invited to Participate in the AT&T Hackathon Focused on Public Safety; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T-TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: HIRING MICHAEL COHEN WAS `BAD MISTAKE’; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$5.75 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 29/03/2018 – Time Warner Attacks U.S. Data Underpinning AT&T Merger Suit

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: It’s All About Leverage – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HBO’s ‘Succession’ Plan Is Working – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Reasons Cedar Fair Shot Down Six Flags – The Motley Fool” on October 05, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Share Price Has Gained 193%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Forte Lc Adv holds 57,921 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Intersect invested in 171,455 shares or 2.22% of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advsrs accumulated 246 shares. Mount Lucas Lp reported 318,068 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa stated it has 1.68% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 262,274 are owned by Maryland Management. Fincl Management Pro Incorporated reported 5,641 shares. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas holds 683,322 shares or 2.69% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.22% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Associated Banc holds 0.73% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 394,910 shares. Huber Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.17% or 544,874 shares in its portfolio. Moors Cabot holds 1.33% or 311,531 shares. Lbmc Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.65% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 3,078 shares to 70,159 shares, valued at $75.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 8,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,938 shares, and cut its stake in Cars.Com Inc..

More notable recent AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AXIS Re Welcomes Gino Smith as Head of Property for EMEA LatAm – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AXIS Capital Prices Offering of $300.0 Million of 3.900% Senior Notes Due 2029 – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:AXS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $175.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 45,001 shares to 220,619 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 160,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,135 shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 23 investors sold AXS shares while 71 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.71 million shares or 12.33% more from 66.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 4,828 shares. 510,011 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.04% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) or 11,680 shares. Vanguard reported 8.24 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 135,169 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). 5,527 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has 0% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Benedict Finance invested 0.52% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). 20,988 were accumulated by Nordea Inv Ab. First Trust Lp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 627,361 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.4% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) or 587,864 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust, a Switzerland-based fund reported 156,100 shares.