Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Shares Rose While Vulcan Value Partners Trimmed by $24.57 Million Its Position; As Hp (HPQ) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Grassi Investment Management Trimmed Position by $7.13 Million

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 454,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 5.85M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320.31 million, down from 6.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 1.30 million shares traded or 158.73% up from the average. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED BY 24% TO $1.2 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Net $73.2M; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS- DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $52.57, A DECREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER, AND A 11% DECREASE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Rev $1.26B; 05/03/2018 – Officer Wilson Disposes 715 Of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – WILL NOW ORGANIZE AROUND 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS – NORTH AMERICA, EMEA, ASIA, GLOBAL MARKETS; 28/03/2018 – MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LIMITED SAYS YES SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, EDELWEISS, IDFC BANK, JM FINANCIAL TO BE BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE IPO; 24/04/2018 – Gies College of Business Establishes the AXIS Risk Management Academy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123 Million, or $1.46 Per Diluted Common Share

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Hp Inc. (HPQ) by 93.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 375,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.57% . The institutional investor held 25,600 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, down from 400,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Hp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 7.61M shares traded. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has declined 8.92% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HPQ News: 28/03/2018 – HP MOURNS LOSS OF JON FLAXMAN, COO; 18/04/2018 – HP CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 07/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Provides Facts on H.P. Acthar® Gel; 11/04/2018 – HP Reinvents Publishing Supply Chain with Print-to-Order Book Manufacturing Services; 29/05/2018 – HP: RESINS, PLASTICS LARGELY UP AS RESULT OF OIL PRICE INCREASE; 05/04/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – SMURFIT KAPPA AND HP BRING FIRST DIGITAL POST-PRINT CORRUGATED PRESS TO EUROPE; 05/04/2018 – HP’s New High-Performance Workstations Push Creative and Technical Workflows to the Limit; 30/03/2018 – HP INC – COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL BE AVAILABLE UNTIL THE PERIOD ENDING ON MARCH 30, 2023, MAY BE EXTENDEDBY UP TO TWO, ONE-YEAR PERIODS; 11/04/2018 – HP Introduces Print, PC, Gaming, 3D and XaaS Momentum at Americas Executive Partner Event

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 56,574 shares to 310,602 shares, valued at $553.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.88M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc..

