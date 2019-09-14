Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Shareholder Lomas Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $2.07 Million as Share Value Rose; Third Avenue Management Cut Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Holding by $2.47 Million

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 91,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.37 million, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $28.52. About 420,879 shares traded or 3.01% up from the average. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 5.88% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 16/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Date; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Backs FY18 FFO $1.33/Shr-FFO $1.45/Shr

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 20.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 35,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 132,598 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.91M, down from 167,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $64.05. About 305,010 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Net $73.2M; 28/03/2018 – MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LIMITED SAYS YES SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, EDELWEISS, IDFC BANK, JM FINANCIAL TO BE BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE IPO; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Buys 1.2% of Axis Capital; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS- DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $52.57, A DECREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER, AND A 11% DECREASE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS; 08/05/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $52; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS WILL BE SUPPORTED BY 2 ENABLING TEAMS, REINSURANCE PRODUCTS AND REINSURANCE SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – IRCON INTERNATIONAL LTD – BOOK-RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE IDBI CAPITAL MARKETS & SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, SBI CAPITAL MARKETS; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB SMART APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS DIVISION

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $930.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pdvwireless Inc by 1.00M shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $67.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) by 564,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 705,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Cannae Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 14.58% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.96 per share. AXS’s profit will be $68.84 million for 19.53 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality.

