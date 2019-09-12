Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Shareholder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Trimmed Its Stake by $414,947; Matthews International Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) by $2.26 Million as Valuation Declined

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 39.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 7,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 10,941 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $653,000, down from 17,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.37. About 104,655 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Rev $1.26B; 05/03/2018 – Axis Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – AXIS Re Strengthens Commitment to Future Market Leadership; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q REV. $1.26B, EST. $1.26B (2 EST.); 16/04/2018 – AXIS Launches Cyber Center of Excellence; 05/03/2018 Axis Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 11/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, ACCIDENT & HEALTH RESULTS WILL BE INCLUDED IN RESULTS OF BOTH INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE SEGMENTS OF CO; 11/05/2018 – MONTECARLO LTD MNTE.BO – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO THE IPO ARE EDELWEISS, AXIS CAPITAL AND IDFC BANK; 27/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 62,700 shares as the company's stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 479,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.71 million, up from 417,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 2.28 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 26,500 shares to 123,000 shares, valued at $9.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 315,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Baozun Inc.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Why J.C. Penney, Ctrip.com International, and MoneyGram International Jumped Today – Nasdaq" on September 11, 2019

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 23 investors sold AXS shares while 71 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.71 million shares or 12.33% more from 66.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cipher Cap LP has 0.5% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Next Financial Group Inc invested in 8 shares. Pnc Fin reported 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). 765 are owned by Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 3,104 shares. Earnest Llc holds 0% or 32 shares. Regentatlantic Cap reported 8,449 shares. Gam Ag invested in 0.02% or 8,522 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.05% or 6.33M shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 8,628 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.04% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 123,880 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 50,265 were accumulated by Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Alphaone Services Lc owns 10,223 shares. Blair William & Il reported 11,819 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $892.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6,734 shares to 15,543 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,738 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).