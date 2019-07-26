Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Holder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Lowered Its Stake; Security National Trust Co Stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Has Trimmed as Share Value Declined

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 14,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 630,002 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.51M, down from 644,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $61.26. About 270,184 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 2.27% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS- DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $52.57, A DECREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER, AND A 11% DECREASE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q REV. $1.26B, EST. $1.26B (2 EST.); 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB LOONEY TO LEAD REINSURANCE SERVICES, MEGAN THOMAS TO LEAD REINSURANCE PRODUCTS TEAM; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS WILL BE SUPPORTED BY 2 ENABLING TEAMS, REINSURANCE PRODUCTS AND REINSURANCE SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Rev $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123 Million, or $1.46 Per Diluted Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Gies College of Business Establishes the AXIS Risk Management Academy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; 28/03/2018 – MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LIMITED SAYS YES SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, EDELWEISS, IDFC BANK, JM FINANCIAL TO BE BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE IPO; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB SMART APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS DIVISION

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $97.47. About 933,827 shares traded or 18.52% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited holds 0% or 852 shares. Caxton Associate LP accumulated 71,781 shares. Monroe Financial Bank And Mi reported 8,601 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% or 516,166 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc reported 0.07% stake. Beacon Fin Grp reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Bridges Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% or 11,530 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 44,614 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 56,338 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc. Community National Bank & Trust Na holds 196 shares. 35,345 were accumulated by Whittier Tru. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 19,114 shares. Monarch Mgmt holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 23,884 shares. Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 3,120 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,345 shares to 21,830 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (EEM) by 12,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

More notable recent AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AXIS Re Welcomes Ann Haugh as President of Global Markets – Business Wire” published on October 15, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “AXIS Hires Andrew Maher as Senior Cyber Underwriter – Business Wire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AXIS Appoints Elly Hardwick to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 6,861 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 112,892 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.02% or 133,898 shares. Us National Bank De reported 900 shares stake. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group owns 112,319 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.1% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.04% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) or 8,627 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,145 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Walleye Trading Limited Com reported 2,767 shares. Prudential Inc reported 4,473 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset LP reported 468,753 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 79,121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kennedy Cap Management Incorporated holds 26,481 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mfa Financial Inc (NYSE:MFA) by 496,828 shares to 3.97 million shares, valued at $28.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 66,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).