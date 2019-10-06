Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Holder Prospector Partners Has Raised Position; Winch Advisory Services Has Cut Its Baidu Adr (BIDU) Holding by $2.18 Million; Valuation Declined

Winch Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc Adr (BIDU) by 99.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc sold 16,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 22 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3,000, down from 16,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $104.47. About 1.37 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu CEO sees self-driving cars in commercial use within 3-5 years – China Daily; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – QTRLY TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COST WAS RMB 2.3 BLN ($360 MLN), REPRESENTING A 3% INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q REV. $3.33B, EST. $3.20B; 19/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc , has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18/share; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 26.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 63,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 297,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.72M, up from 233,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 635,139 shares traded or 32.06% up from the average. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q EPS 75c; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds Axis Capital; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS WILL BE SUPPORTED BY 2 ENABLING TEAMS, REINSURANCE PRODUCTS AND REINSURANCE SERVICES; 11/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, ACCIDENT & HEALTH RESULTS WILL BE INCLUDED IN RESULTS OF BOTH INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE SEGMENTS OF CO; 27/03/2018 – IRCON INTERNATIONAL LTD – BOOK-RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE IDBI CAPITAL MARKETS & SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, SBI CAPITAL MARKETS; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123; 27/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA; 24/04/2018 – Gies College of Business Establishes the AXIS Risk Management Academy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – WILL NOW ORGANIZE AROUND 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS – NORTH AMERICA, EMEA, ASIA, GLOBAL MARKETS

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 23 investors sold AXS shares while 71 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.71 million shares or 12.33% more from 66.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). 1.12M were accumulated by Aqr Mngmt Ltd Co. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 21,940 shares. New York-based Art Advsr Ltd has invested 0.02% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). First Wilshire Secs Inc owns 1.21% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 50,889 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 614,988 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 149,140 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 4,720 shares. Paradigm Asset Com Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,300 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com owns 357,951 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 80,700 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Colorado-based Paradice Inv Management Limited Liability has invested 6.8% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Moreover, Geode Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 916,023 shares.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $729.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 30,549 shares to 168,859 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Pac Finl Corp (NYSE:CPF) by 47,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,800 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69M and $191.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust Spdr Bloomberg Etf by 82,233 shares to 82,426 shares, valued at $7.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr Ult Sht Trm Bd Etf (ULST).