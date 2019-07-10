AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

We are contrasting AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 57 1.01 N/A 0.41 141.04 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 936 4.33 N/A 65.48 14.50

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to AXIS Capital Holdings Limited. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is presently more expensive than White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AXIS Capital Holdings Limited and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0.00% 3.6% 0.6% White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 5.5%

Risk and Volatility

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 0.46 beta, while its volatility is 54.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.45 beta which makes it 55.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0 1 1 2.50 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s upside potential is 2.51% at a $62.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.2% of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.3% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 2.58% 2.13% 4.2% 2.04% 2.27% 12.53% White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. -0.66% 4.09% 5.1% 7.47% 6.36% 10.71%

For the past year AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has stronger performance than White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. beats AXIS Capital Holdings Limited on 7 of the 10 factors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance. It also provides professional lines insurance that cover directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and not-for-profit organizations. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance for catastrophic or per life events through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance to insurance companies, including catastrophe; property reinsurance covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; credit and surety; and motor reinsurance providing coverage for motor liability and property damages. This segment also provides coverage to insurers of standard casualty, excess and surplus casualty, and specialty casualty program businesses; agriculture; coverage for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance; and derivative based risk management products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in engages in insurance, reinsurance, and insurance services businesses in the United States. The company operates through OneBeacon and HG Global/BAM segments. The OneBeacon segment underwrites professional liability and other specialized coverages for the healthcare industry, such as excess insurance, and excess of loss or HMO reinsurance; multi-line package and tuition reimbursement insurance; commercial surety bonds; and professional liability coverages for architects and engineers, and various customer groups. It also offers management liability insurance to private for-profit and nonprofit organizations; products for financial services and financial institutions industry; specialty property insurance, such as excess property and inland marine solutions; all-lines underwriting solutions for the technology and telecommunications industries; and environmental risk, ocean marine, specialized accident, entertainment, and government risks solutions. This segment provides its products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers, and managing general agencies. The HG Global/BAM segment offers insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities. The Other Operations segment provides investment management services; online price comparisons of pension products and auto insurance, as well as non-insurance products; management services; and reinsures death and living benefit guarantees associated with variable annuities issued in Japan. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.