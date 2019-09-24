AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC)

We are comparing AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 60 1.09 N/A 0.41 154.54 National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.55 N/A 1.75 14.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited and National General Holdings Corp. National General Holdings Corp. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AXIS Capital Holdings Limited. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0.00% 0.8% 0.1% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 11.6% 2.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.36 beta indicates that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is 64.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, National General Holdings Corp. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited and National General Holdings Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0 0 3 3.00 National General Holdings Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 8.47% for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited with average target price of $72. Meanwhile, National General Holdings Corp.’s average target price is $36, while its potential upside is 53.85%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that National General Holdings Corp. seems more appealing than AXIS Capital Holdings Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.1% of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.5% of National General Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s shares. Comparatively, National General Holdings Corp. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 4.38% 5.68% 11.58% 14.91% 12.47% 23.3% National General Holdings Corp. 8.23% 6.46% 0.82% 3.08% -8.71% 2.15%

For the past year AXIS Capital Holdings Limited was more bullish than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors AXIS Capital Holdings Limited beats National General Holdings Corp.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance. It also provides professional lines insurance that cover directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and not-for-profit organizations. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance for catastrophic or per life events through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance to insurance companies, including catastrophe; property reinsurance covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; credit and surety; and motor reinsurance providing coverage for motor liability and property damages. This segment also provides coverage to insurers of standard casualty, excess and surplus casualty, and specialty casualty program businesses; agriculture; coverage for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance; and derivative based risk management products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.