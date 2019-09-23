AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) and CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 60 1.09 N/A 0.41 154.54 CNA Financial Corporation 46 1.31 N/A 3.17 15.11

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited and CNA Financial Corporation. CNA Financial Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AXIS Capital Holdings Limited. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than CNA Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AXIS Capital Holdings Limited and CNA Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0.00% 0.8% 0.1% CNA Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.6% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.36 beta means AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s volatility is 64.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. CNA Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited and CNA Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 0 0 3 3.00 CNA Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$72 is AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 8.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.1% of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of CNA Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.9% of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited shares. Competitively, 0.3% are CNA Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AXIS Capital Holdings Limited 4.38% 5.68% 11.58% 14.91% 12.47% 23.3% CNA Financial Corporation -0.93% 1.61% 4.93% 10.51% 7.31% 13.41%

For the past year AXIS Capital Holdings Limited was more bullish than CNA Financial Corporation.

Summary

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited beats on 6 of the 10 factors CNA Financial Corporation.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance. It also provides professional lines insurance that cover directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and not-for-profit organizations. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance for catastrophic or per life events through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance to insurance companies, including catastrophe; property reinsurance covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; credit and surety; and motor reinsurance providing coverage for motor liability and property damages. This segment also provides coverage to insurers of standard casualty, excess and surplus casualty, and specialty casualty program businesses; agriculture; coverage for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance; and derivative based risk management products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core segments. The companyÂ’s property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. It also offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; surety and fidelity bonds, and warranty and alternative risks products; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and private firms, and not-for-profit organizations; and professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry. In addition, the company underwrites long-tail exposures, including commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; short-tail exposures include property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. CNA Financial Corporation markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers, including small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups. It serves marine, property, financial services, healthcare, technology, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, and life science industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.