AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Reaches $66.92 52-Week High; Spitfire Capital Decreased By $939,512 Its Blue Bird (HCAC) Holding

The stock of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) hit a new 52-week high and has $70.94 target or 6.00% above today’s $66.92 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $5.64B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. If the $70.94 price target is reached, the company will be worth $338.28 million more. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 380,174 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB SMART APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS DIVISION; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Rev $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $52.57; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q REV. $1.26B, EST. $1.26B (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 11/05/2018 – MONTECARLO LTD MNTE.BO – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO THE IPO ARE EDELWEISS, AXIS CAPITAL AND IDFC BANK; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA; 31/05/2018 – AXIS Re Strengthens Commitment to Future Market Leadership

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 23 investors sold AXIS Capital Holdings Limited shares while 71 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.71 million shares or 12.33% more from 66.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And Incorporated owns 31,503 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.02% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio. Boston Ptnrs holds 0.11% or 1.40 million shares. Td Asset Management stated it has 130,992 shares. 805 are owned by Advisory Service Networks Ltd Liability Corp. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% stake. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 11,787 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited accumulated 0% or 3,369 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd has 0% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Pitcairn invested in 6,170 shares. Clearbridge Lc reported 36,287 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 41,944 shares. Wasatch Advisors reported 81,753 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited accumulated 151,896 shares. 10,025 were accumulated by Whittier Trust Co.

Among 3 analysts covering Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Axis Capital Holdings has $7500 highest and $59 lowest target. $72’s average target is 7.59% above currents $66.92 stock price. Axis Capital Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 19 by Buckingham Research. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 23. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Monday, September 9.

Analysts await AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 14.58% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.96 per share. AXS’s profit will be $69.08 million for 20.40 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.64 billion. It operates through two divisions, Insurance and Reinsurance. It has a 51.2 P/E ratio. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.