AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Reaches $64.46 52-Week High; PORSCHE AUTOMOBILE HOLDING SE UNSPONSORE (POAHY) Sellers Decreased By 14.09% Their Shorts

The stock of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) hit a new 52-week high and has $68.33 target or 6.00% above today’s $64.46 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $5.41B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $68.33 price target is reached, the company will be worth $324.66M more. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $64.46. About 138,924 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 11/05/2018 – MONTECARLO LTD MNTE.BO – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO THE IPO ARE EDELWEISS, AXIS CAPITAL AND IDFC BANK; 28/03/2018 – MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LIMITED SAYS YES SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, EDELWEISS, IDFC BANK, JM FINANCIAL TO BE BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE IPO; 18/04/2018 – AXIS Re Names Megan Thomas as Chief Underwriting Officer; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Buys 1.2% of Axis Capital; 05/03/2018 Axis Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 05/03/2018 – Officer Wilson Disposes 715 Of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q REV. $1.26B, EST. $1.26B (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123

PORSCHE AUTOMOBILE HOLDING SE UNSPONSORE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) had a decrease of 14.09% in short interest. POAHY’s SI was 159,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 14.09% from 186,000 shares previously. With 182,700 avg volume, 1 days are for PORSCHE AUTOMOBILE HOLDING SE UNSPONSORE (OTCMKTS:POAHY)’s short sellers to cover POAHY’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.31. About 13,556 shares traded. Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.41 billion. It operates through two divisions, Insurance and Reinsurance. It has a 49.32 P/E ratio. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

More notable recent AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Axis Capital Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AXIS Capital Holdings Limited shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 23,618 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Ims Mgmt has invested 0.17% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). First Manhattan Company owns 100 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Gideon Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.1% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Franklin invested in 429,899 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 151,587 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.02% or 6,236 shares. Axa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.28% or 468,753 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has invested 0.02% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And stated it has 17,512 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Limited Co has invested 0.05% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Llc invested 0.02% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Among 3 analysts covering Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Axis Capital Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. Buckingham Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, July 19 report. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Early demand for Porsche Taycan EVE reported as solid – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Porsche: Holding Discount May Narrow If Legal Risk Is Resolved – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Porsche Taycan to feature fast charging time – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Porsche Automobil SE: Volkswagen With A Side Of Venture Capital – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Volkswagen IPO watch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2018.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile maker worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.39 billion. The firm offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂŠKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names. It has a 4.92 P/E ratio. It also develops software solutions for transport logistics, as well as traffic planning and management, as well as provides dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking, insurance, fleet management, and mobility services.