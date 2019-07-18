Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Position Maintained by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc; Argent Capital Management Stake in Principal Financial Group (PFG) Has Upped by $1.84 Million

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 36,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 394,766 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.81M, up from 357,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Principal Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $59.7. About 932,017 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 7.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Principal Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFG); 07/05/2018 – Principal Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q EPS $1.36; 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $423.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q Net $397.1M; 25/04/2018 – Principal® Innovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 09/04/2018 – Principal Global CEO Sees a Trade War as Market Outlier (Video); 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 18/04/2018 – Principal: Recommends Hldrs Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC; 06/03/2018 Principal a Top Company for Executive Women

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 43,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 503,960 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.61M, up from 460,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.94. About 283,682 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 2.27% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 27/03/2018 – IRCON INTERNATIONAL LTD – BOOK-RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE IDBI CAPITAL MARKETS & SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, SBI CAPITAL MARKETS; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Net $73.2M; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds Axis Capital; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS- DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $52.57, A DECREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER, AND A 11% DECREASE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB SMART APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS DIVISION; 27/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 31/05/2018 – AXIS Re Strengthens Commitment to Future Market Leadership

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4,250 shares to 34,345 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) by 26,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,010 shares, and cut its stake in Turning Point Brands Inc..

