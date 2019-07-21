Axis Capital Holding (AXS) Holder Cna Financial Cut Position by $318,600; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Cut Stake in Rogers Communication (RCI) by $4.60 Million as Share Value Declined

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holding (AXS) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,240 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 56,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Axis Capital Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $59.91. About 602,861 shares traded or 12.43% up from the average. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 2.27% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $52.57; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB LOONEY TO LEAD REINSURANCE SERVICES, MEGAN THOMAS TO LEAD REINSURANCE PRODUCTS TEAM; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Cap Provides Supplemental Fincl Info Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 18/04/2018 – AXIS Re Names Megan Thomas as Chief Underwriting Officer; 11/05/2018 – MONTECARLO LTD MNTE.BO – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO THE IPO ARE EDELWEISS, AXIS CAPITAL AND IDFC BANK; 16/04/2018 – AXIS Launches Cyber Center of Excellence; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS WILL BE SUPPORTED BY 2 ENABLING TEAMS, REINSURANCE PRODUCTS AND REINSURANCE SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.15

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Rogers Communication (RCI) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 86,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20.29 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, down from 20.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 290,734 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Class Action Update – FND, RICK & LTHM – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rogers Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rogers Communications offers new device financing options – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “The Best Telecom Stock to Buy Now | The – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Raptors Lose Kawhi: Should You Sell BCE (TSX:BCE) or Rogers (TSX:RCI.B) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.14% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) or 119,974 shares. 283,238 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Valley Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 1,417 shares. Jcic Asset Management stated it has 2,400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0.01% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Everett Harris Co Ca accumulated 0.04% or 28,475 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited holds 0.01% or 61,826 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 39,506 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fin Advisors holds 2,530 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp has 105,707 shares. Pnc Financial Group Inc has 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 43,515 shares. Scheer Rowlett Assocs Management Ltd holds 3.75% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) or 999,175 shares. 2,070 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. 25,034 are held by Financial Counselors. 15,724 were reported by Regions Financial Corp.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 32,155 shares to 21.45M shares, valued at $252.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 45,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Analysts await AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 0.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.27 per share. AXS’s profit will be $107.45 million for 11.70 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by AXIS Capital Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Rocketed 813% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AXIS Capital Declares Quarterly Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AXIS Re Welcomes Robert Hands as Head of Australia – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AXIS Names Tony Jordan as Group Chief Actuary – Business Wire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 152,300 are owned by Swiss Financial Bank. Philadelphia Fin Management Of San Francisco Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.62% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Vanguard Group Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd accumulated 510,381 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Whittier Trust invested in 10,025 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cambiar Investors Lc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Gideon Cap Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 5,023 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 20,405 were reported by Benedict Fincl Advsr. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). New York-based Jane Street Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 8,627 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership reported 4,130 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Management Lc holds 0.26% or 715,352 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 867,525 shares. 7,538 were reported by Strs Ohio.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 202,491 shares to 295,173 shares, valued at $8.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 48,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).