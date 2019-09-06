Axiom International Investors Upped Yandex N V (YNDX) Position by $45.06 Million; Schooner Capital Has Cut Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stake as Market Value Declined

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 72.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 1.33 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 3.16M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.59 million, up from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 562,998 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12 million, down from 3.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.21. About 684,464 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 5,782 shares to 60,111 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 19,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,825 shares, and cut its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset has invested 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0% stake. Mirae Asset Glob Invs owns 18,886 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 18,500 shares. Schooner Corp stated it has 2.96 million shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,075 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Washington Tru Communications, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 7,095 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank accumulated 25,413 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca, a California-based fund reported 2,344 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc owns 26,279 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 146,424 shares. Advisors Asset Management Incorporated reported 86,514 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter invested in 0% or 15,500 shares. 65,494 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Welch And Forbes Llc has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. IRM’s profit will be $160.29 million for 14.31 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.