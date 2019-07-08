Axiom International Investors Upped Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stake by $849,960 as Stock Price Rose; Usa Financial Portformulas Has Trimmed Its Aes (AES) Position as Stock Declined

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 85.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 11,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $94.43. About 409,904 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500.

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 60.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp sold 121,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,872 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 200,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 496,574 shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q EBITDA $208M, EST. $200.7M; 22/03/2018 – AES RATING OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AES Argentina Generacion To Buy Wind Farm; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED; 08/05/2018 – AES COMMITTING UP TO $400M FOR PROJECT; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment Industry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp to Retire $700M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2024, 2025; 15/05/2018 – Three Miami Valley Seniors Awarded Energy Leadership Scholarships at the Ohio Youth Energy Celebration; 08/05/2018 – AES TARGETS 2020 FOR COMPLETION OF ALTO MAIPO; 08/05/2018 – AES ADDING 6.6 GW OF NEW POWER CAPACITY THROUGH 2020

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferrari N V by 26,449 shares to 105,355 shares, valued at $14.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,939 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA).

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “New Oriental Announces Koolearn’s Application for Listing on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited – PR Newswire” on July 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Oriental Education & Technology Group Is Nailing It – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Tiger Global’s 13F Shows New Stake in 8×8 (EGHT), Increase in Facebook (FB), Alibaba (BABA) and NetFlix (NFLX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “6 Chinese Stocks Gurus Broadly Own in June – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.49M for 14.74 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AES edges higher after BAML upgrade but most utilities lag – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AES Breaks Ground on 400 MWh Energy Storage Project in Southern California – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: W W Grainger, AES and Weyerhaeuser – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Apple, Bloom Energy, CommScope, Dell, HP, Oracle, Shopify, Tesla and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 933 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.02% or 4.10 million shares. Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 41,100 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk reported 0% stake. Incorporated Ca accumulated 96,419 shares. 18,400 were accumulated by Camelot Portfolios. Td Asset Incorporated reported 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 74,993 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 1.16 million shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of has invested 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 128,845 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Farmers And Merchants Investments owns 337 shares. Artemis Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.20M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.