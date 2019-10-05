Axiom International Investors Trimmed Insulet (PODD) Stake By $472,906; Stratasys Has 1.29 Sentiment

Stratasys Inc (SSYS) investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2019 Q2. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is neither positive nor negative, as only 67 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 52 sold and reduced their equity positions in Stratasys Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 32.58 million shares, up from 29.32 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Stratasys Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 36 Increased: 39 New Position: 28.

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased Insulet Corp (PODD) stake by 10.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 3,974 shares as Insulet Corp (PODD)’s stock rose 44.93%. The Axiom International Investors Llc holds 34,755 shares with $4.15 million value, down from 38,729 last quarter. Insulet Corp now has $9.56B valuation. The stock decreased 1.95% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $155.6. About 808,404 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Insulet Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PODD); 03/05/2018 – lnsulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis Points, Exceeding Expectations; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Insulet, Exits Booking; 03/05/2018 – INSULET REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUE OF $123.6 MILLION, UP 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, AND GROSS MARGIN OF 61.4%, UP 300 BASIS POINTS, EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 14/03/2018 lnsulet to Share Omnipod Clinical Data at Three Major European National Diabetes Congresses; 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Commercial Partnerships to Support its European Expansion; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Comml Partnerships to Support Its European Expansion; 29/05/2018 – Insulet Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q REV. $123.6M, EST. $121.8M

Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Stratasys Ltd. for 136,200 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owns 2.95 million shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Shields & Co. Llc has 1.61% invested in the company for 116,500 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Llc has invested 1.32% in the stock. Concourse Capital Management Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 16,722 shares.

Analysts await Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. SSYS’s profit will be $543,358 for 498.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Stratasys Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% negative EPS growth.

Stratasys Ltd. provides three-dimensional printing and additive manufacturing solutions for the creation of parts used in the processes of designing and manufacturing products; and for the direct manufacture of end parts. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The Company’s 3D printing systems utilize its patented fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content. It has a 237.5 P/E ratio. The firm offers entry-level desktop 3D printers to systems for rapid prototyping, and production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Axiom International Investors Llc increased Ferrari N V stake by 43,157 shares to 148,512 valued at $23.97 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Avalara Inc stake by 17,755 shares and now owns 52,165 shares. Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Insulet has $18500 highest and $12000 lowest target. $149.57’s average target is -3.88% below currents $155.6 stock price. Insulet had 15 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13500 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, August 6. UBS maintained Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) rating on Thursday, June 13. UBS has “Buy” rating and $13000 target. Leerink Swann maintained Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) rating on Tuesday, September 24. Leerink Swann has “Outperform” rating and $18500 target. JP Morgan maintained Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) on Thursday, June 27 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) rating on Tuesday, August 6. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $15000 target. The stock of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 4 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, July 16 report. JP Morgan upgraded Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) on Tuesday, August 6 to “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. PODD’s profit will be $2.46M for 972.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Insulet Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.