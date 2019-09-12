Axiom International Investors Trimmed By $1.40 Million Its Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Position; INNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS (INNV) Shorts Increased By 73.33%

INNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:INNV) had an increase of 73.33% in short interest. INNV’s SI was 2,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 73.33% from 1,500 shares previously. With 8,700 avg volume, 0 days are for INNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:INNV)’s short sellers to cover INNV’s short positions. The stock increased 24.16% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $1.85. About 56,904 shares traded or 1656.30% up from the average. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INNV) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) stake by 49.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 48,400 shares as Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC)’s stock rose 5.19%. The Axiom International Investors Llc holds 50,040 shares with $1.50M value, down from 98,440 last quarter. Banco Santander Chile New now has $13.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.95. About 44,388 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78

Axiom International Investors Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 11,333 shares to 68,860 valued at $130.40 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Teladoc Inc stake by 6,615 shares and now owns 40,000 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

More notable recent Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Banco Santander-Chile Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Banco Santander hires Evertec as processor of its acquiring business – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NEW DATE: Banco Santander-Chile: Announces Second Quarter 2019 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Banco Santander-Chile: Announces Second Quarter 2019 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Banco Santander Chile has $32 highest and $3000 lowest target. $31.33’s average target is 8.22% above currents $28.95 stock price. Banco Santander Chile had 4 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by JP Morgan.

Analysts await Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.5 per share. BSAC’s profit will be $236.58 million for 14.48 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Banco Santander-Chile for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.