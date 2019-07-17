Axiom International Investors Stake in Omnicell (OMCL) Has Lowered by $3.25 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Ibm Retirement Fund Upped Holding by $449,661

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 51.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 40,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,458 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 79,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $71.19. About 451,868 shares traded or 11.27% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500.

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $144.3. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 49,231 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Hl Financial Service Ltd Llc accumulated 3.1% or 1.81M shares. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi invested in 148,361 shares. Grisanti Cap Limited Liability reported 4.46% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Vontobel Asset Mgmt Inc invested 1.88% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Choate Investment Advisors accumulated 17,333 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Pinnacle Associate holds 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 102,231 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Co has 8,638 shares. Modera Wealth Lc accumulated 3,325 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.6% or 4.41M shares in its portfolio. Interocean Cap Lc has 247,670 shares for 2.56% of their portfolio. Jefferies Group Ltd Com reported 108,359 shares stake. Eqis Mgmt reported 42,508 shares stake. Destination Wealth stated it has 1.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 4,929 were reported by Tiemann Investment Advisors Limited Company.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Consumer-Goods Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Theme Parks Are Having a Challenging Summer – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Disney, Deere, Apple, Keurig Dr. Pepper & more – CNBC” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 27,145 shares to 675,780 shares, valued at $62.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 507,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 379,221 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.04% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 478,156 shares. The Alabama-based Regions has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Janney Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 7,381 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 8,885 shares in its portfolio. Pier Cap Llc accumulated 98,388 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies Lc reported 11,038 shares. Hsbc Holdg Plc stated it has 3,631 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 8,383 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Needham Invest Mgmt invested in 3,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. New York-based Mutual Of America has invested 0.06% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Northeast Fincl Consultants reported 4,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 65,386 are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc. Nebraska-based First Bancshares Of Omaha has invested 0.15% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $361,804 activity. PETERSMEYER GARY S also sold $59,155 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares.