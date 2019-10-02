Axiom International Investors Stake in Haemonetics (HAE) Raised as Stock Price Rose; 3M Co (MMM) Holder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Boosted Its Holding by $434,230

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 121.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 27,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 50,295 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.05M, up from 22,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $121.64. About 21,448 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 16/03/2018 Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 20/04/2018 – DJ Haemonetics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAE); 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ’19 REV UP 3%-5%; 10/04/2018 – Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results: May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) $150 – $175 MLN; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.43; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 SHR $1.50 – $1.80; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: HAEMONETICS 1Q ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4th Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 2,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 63,097 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.94 million, up from 60,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $156.38. About 454,735 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $15.90 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.38 million shares or 0.98% less from 48.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.11% or 87,423 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 66,603 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 0.01% or 435,592 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt accumulated 4,968 shares. Counselors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Eminence Capital Limited Partnership reported 1.4% stake. Moreover, Eagle Asset has 0.36% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). 15,200 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 5.60M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 6,098 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.08% or 45,934 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 105 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.09% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 7,964 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 244,522 shares.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingevity Corp by 20,569 shares to 12,395 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 24,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,807 shares, and cut its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 2,568 shares to 14,613 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 57,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,666 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

