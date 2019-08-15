Axiom International Investors Raised Its Abiomed (ABMD) Holding by $1.46 Million; Orbimed Advisors Has Lifted Abbott Labs (ABT) Position by $13.19 Million

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 167,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 615,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.20M, up from 448,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.36B market cap company. It closed at $83.94 lastly. It is down 33.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 11.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 5,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 49,228 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.06 million, up from 44,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $192.06. About 354,564 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP(R) With SmartAssist(TM) and Optical Sensor; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED TO NAME NEW CFO TODD A. TRAPP; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $740 MLN TO $770 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Winslow Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Abiomed; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q EPS 80c; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Net $36.8M; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Congress Asset Management Co Ma has 0.1% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) reported 0.02% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Profund Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Csat Inv Advisory LP owns 62 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.42% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.01% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) or 236,248 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.02% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% or 130 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Limited Liability invested 0.07% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Jennison invested in 0.01% or 41,539 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And, a New York-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP has 0.28% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 8,657 shares. Brookstone Capital Management owns 1,040 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp holds 12,921 shares.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 96,235 shares to 33,145 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Ltd by 45,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,603 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 747,549 shares to 87,700 shares, valued at $20.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 63,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,499 shares, and cut its stake in Inspire Med Sys Inc.