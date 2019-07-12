Axiom International Investors Lowered Its Stake in Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) by $2.89 Million; As Chevron New (CVX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Decreased Its Position by $362,973

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 2,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,082 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, down from 41,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $125.43. About 3.51M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 74.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 96,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,145 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 129,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.14. About 476,117 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 17.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Sets 2018 Officer Bonus Program; 24/05/2018 – TDS announces second quarter 2018 dividend; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 24/05/2018 – TDS names John M. Toomey vice president and treasurer; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – JAMES W. BUTMAN ELECTED TO TDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q EPS 34c; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Names James W. Butman to Board

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. Another trade for 4,750 shares valued at $532,950 was made by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM on Tuesday, January 15.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,836 shares to 24,458 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (SDOG) by 105,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 376,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.93B for 15.45 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Analysts await Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. TDS’s profit will be $35.44 million for 25.11 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.00% negative EPS growth.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 15,709 shares to 172,934 shares, valued at $42.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.33 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).