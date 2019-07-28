Axiom International Investors Lifted Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stake By $7.68 Million; Santander Consumer USA Holdings (SC)’s Sentiment Is 0.72

Axiom International Investors Llc increased Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) stake by 25.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axiom International Investors Llc acquired 46,566 shares as Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL)’s stock rose 9.52%. The Axiom International Investors Llc holds 228,041 shares with $37.75 million value, up from 181,475 last quarter. Lauder Estee Cos Inc now has $69.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $190.87. About 686,071 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 69 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 96 sold and trimmed positions in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 105.84 million shares, down from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 72 Increased: 44 New Position: 25.

Windacre Partnership Llc holds 10.55% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for 8.97 million shares. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc owns 9.70 million shares or 4.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Proxima Capital Management Llc has 4.56% invested in the company for 196,000 shares. The California-based Denali Advisors Llc has invested 2.32% in the stock. Continental Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 210,604 shares.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.64 billion. The Company’s vehicle finance services and products include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit. It has a 10.23 P/E ratio. The firm also offers financial services and products related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and marine vehicles; originates vehicle loans through a Web direct lending program; purchases vehicle retail installment contracts from other lenders; and services automobile, and recreational and marine vehicle portfolios for other lenders.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $116.85 million activity. Another trade for 29,366 shares valued at $4.36 million was made by Hertzmark Hudis Jane on Wednesday, February 6. Demsey John had sold 21,646 shares worth $3.24M. Shares for $5.84M were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. The insider Polcer Gregory sold 46,233 shares worth $7.04M. $14.96M worth of stock was sold by Freda Fabrizio on Thursday, February 7. The insider LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44M. O’HARE MICHAEL had sold 27,207 shares worth $4.12M.

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 80,230 shares to 521,740 valued at $54.18 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) stake by 14,215 shares and now owns 13,472 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) invested in 0.05% or 713 shares. Benjamin F Edwards, Missouri-based fund reported 51 shares. Jump Trading Lc invested 0.09% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Fincl Bank Of America De accumulated 2.31 million shares. 1.23M are held by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Millennium Management Ltd holds 892,075 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il accumulated 33,089 shares. Sunbelt owns 0.26% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 3,121 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1,369 shares. Stock Yards Bankshares & stated it has 0.23% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Bailard Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2,666 shares. Scotia Capital Inc invested in 0.01% or 2,491 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.17% or 18,236 shares. Amer International Group invested in 0.06% or 90,113 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru has invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).