Axiom International Investors Lifted Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Position; International Paper Co (IP) Sentiment Is 1.03

International Paper Co (IP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 308 funds opened new or increased positions, while 273 trimmed and sold holdings in International Paper Co. The funds in our database reported: 316.13 million shares, down from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding International Paper Co in top ten positions increased from 6 to 7 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 223 Increased: 223 New Position: 85.

Axiom International Investors Llc increased Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) stake by 25.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axiom International Investors Llc acquired 46,566 shares as Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL)’s stock rose 8.16%. The Axiom International Investors Llc holds 228,041 shares with $37.75 million value, up from 181,475 last quarter. Lauder Estee Cos Inc now has $70.66B valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $197.31. About 934,948 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging firm in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $15.99 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers, and Consumer Packaging. It has a 10.64 P/E ratio. The Industrial Packaging segment makes containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $382.46M for 10.45 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc holds 6.79% of its portfolio in International Paper Company for 553,528 shares. Colrain Capital Llc owns 105,125 shares or 5.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Camarda Financial Advisors Llc has 3.97% invested in the company for 44,912 shares. The Connecticut-based Sasco Capital Inc Ct has invested 3.68% in the stock. Salem Capital Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 136,070 shares.

The stock increased 1.38% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $41.8. About 2.41 million shares traded. International Paper Company (IP) has declined 16.76% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 29/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from International Paper; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Is Said to Be Open to Improved International Paper Offer; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Business Segment Operating Profits $512M; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline; 07/03/2018 – International Paper Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS “EXECUTED WELL IN A HEAVY OUTAGE QUARTER AND MANAGED THROUGH WEATHER RELATED DISRUPTIONS, DISTRIBUTION CHALLENGES”; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: John L. Townsend III to Retire From Board by May 7; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper; 15/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM – ANNUAL OUTAGE MAINTENANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assoc Limited owns 2,725 shares. Dowling Yahnke Lc reported 0.16% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Mufg Americas stated it has 0.04% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Kentucky Retirement System reported 9,542 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited has invested 0.38% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Contravisory Inv invested in 0.02% or 369 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Company owns 194,435 shares. Ftb Advisors, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,251 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 42,248 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 64,557 shares. Washington Trust Com holds 1.65% or 176,489 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 36,159 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division reported 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). North Star Investment Mngmt invested in 0% or 170 shares. The Indiana-based Old Natl Bank & Trust In has invested 0.43% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) stake by 375,471 shares to 9,240 valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) stake by 19,295 shares and now owns 19,828 shares. Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) was reduced too.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $399.88 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION also sold $4.65M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, May 8. On Wednesday, September 4 the insider LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $392.00 million.

Among 9 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos has $23100 highest and $155 lowest target. $202’s average target is 2.38% above currents $197.31 stock price. The Estee Lauder Cos had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, August 20. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EL in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Thursday, April 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Citigroup. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, April 8. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19 with “Overweight”. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $20500 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. Credit Suisse maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) rating on Tuesday, August 20. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $21000 target. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.