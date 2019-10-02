Axiom International Investors Lifted Its Netflix (NFLX) Position by $3.40 Million; Market Value Declined; Guild Investment Management Has Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Position

Guild Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 142.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc bought 496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 844 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60M, up from 348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $844.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $27.67 during the last trading session, reaching $1707.98. About 2.19M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Halt Google Shopping Ads as Rivalry Heats Up; 19/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage. Via @DelRey:; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture with the well-known Boston Dynamics robot pretending it was his dog; 08/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Launches eCommerce Store on Amazon.com for its Personal Sound Amplifier Products for the Millions of Amazon Shoppers; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 28/03/2018 – Daily Caller: Trump Sets His Sights On Amazon And Jeff Bezos; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers t; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS MOST UNITS SOLD IN 2017 WERE BY THIRD-PARTY SELLERS; 05/05/2018 – Amazon now clearly has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 08/05/2018 – It was a potential setback for the retailer’s ambitions to challenge Amazon.com head-on with speedy delivery of groceries to people’s homes

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 9,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 142,344 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.29 million, up from 133,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $267.81. About 5.66M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Netflix Movies and Shows Under Multiyear Deal; 25/05/2018 – Netflix just hit records; one market watcher sees it rising another 30 percent (via @TradingNation); 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 06/04/2018 – Movies: Chipping Away at the Huge Block of Netflix Originals; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: `Dexter’ star stays comparatively sane in new Netflix thriller; 26/04/2018 – Netflix Plans to Use Proceeds for General Purposes Potentially Including Content Acquisition, Production, Capex, Investments or Acquisitions; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total International Streaming Memberships 68.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Netflix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFLX)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco reported 0.01% stake. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 386,772 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 0.08% or 21,082 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Invest Counselors invested in 0.21% or 4,825 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of invested in 0% or 789 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Susquehanna Group Llp stated it has 573,222 shares. 25.82 million are held by Fmr Ltd Liability Com. Parkwood Limited Liability Company has invested 1.36% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs invested 0.29% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 7,151 are owned by First Hawaiian Savings Bank. 1.69M are held by Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Missouri-based Parkside Bancshares & Tru has invested 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 70,735 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 9,884 shares to 39,344 shares, valued at $10.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 34,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,948 shares, and cut its stake in Novanta Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97 million and $67.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 15,090 shares to 33,630 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) by 251,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,545 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).