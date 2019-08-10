Axiom International Investors Lifted By $2.26 Million Its Zendesk (ZEN) Stake; Weatherford International LTD (WFT)’s Sentiment Is 0.81

Axiom International Investors Llc increased Zendesk Inc (ZEN) stake by 62.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axiom International Investors Llc acquired 26,563 shares as Zendesk Inc (ZEN)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Axiom International Investors Llc holds 69,210 shares with $5.88 million value, up from 42,647 last quarter. Zendesk Inc now has $8.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $76.34. About 1.59 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M

Weatherford International LTD (WFT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.15, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 83 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 103 reduced and sold equity positions in Weatherford International LTD. The institutional investors in our database now have: 836.94 million shares, down from 844.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Weatherford International LTD in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 78 Increased: 51 New Position: 32.

More notable recent Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Weatherford International plc (WFT) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Weatherford plans to appeal NYSE delisting decision – Houston Business Journal” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Weatherford International Stock Is Plunging Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Weatherford International Stock Is Soaring Today – Motley Fool” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 5.1% of its portfolio in Weatherford International plc for 10.00 million shares. Schneider Capital Management Corp owns 15.66 million shares or 2.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp has 1.07% invested in the company for 32.24 million shares. The Texas-based Mitchell Group Inc has invested 0.72% in the stock. Covalent Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 535,000 shares.

It closed at $0 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WFT News: 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Weatherford Introduces Magnus™ Rotary Steerable System; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 01/05/2018 – Tulsa’s Channel 8: BREAKING: Jenks Police have a suspect in custody for the April murder of Johnathon Weatherford…; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD CEO DECLINES TO GIVE TIMELINE FOR RIG-SALE CLOSING; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD 1Q REV. $1.42B, EST. $1.45B; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 2.1% Position in Weatherford; 24/04/2018 – Weatherford 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 24/04/2018 – Weatherford Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD: LAND-RIGS DIVESTITURE TAKING LONGER THAN EXPECTED

Weatherford International public limited company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multinational oilfield service firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates through three business groups: Formation Evaluation and Well Construction, Completion and Production, and Land Drilling Rigs.

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) stake by 140,900 shares to 98,440 valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 12,899 shares and now owns 88,625 shares. Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) was reduced too.

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of Zendesk Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Weekly Tech Stock News: Apple, Zendesk, and GoDaddy Report Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zendesk, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.