Axiom International Investors Increases Stake in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB); Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Value Declined While Three Peaks Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $560,046

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 9.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 34,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 391,450 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.37 million, up from 356,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $113.82. About 631,275 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES (CORRECTS; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR850B VIA DEBENTURES; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 PROFIT AT INR7.22B VS INR5.5B Y/Y; 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018; 14/03/2018 – HDFC TO RAISE 40B RUPEES VIA NCD ISSUE; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Confirmation Pursuant To Reg 57(2) Of Sebi (Lodr) Regulations, 2015; 04/05/2018 – RAJ OIL MILLS LTD RAJS.NS – SRA APPROVES TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM ESCROW ACCOUNT WITH HDFC BANK TO CURRENT BANK ACCOUNT OF CO; 02/04/2018 – HDFC TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 30; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 3,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 15,213 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, up from 12,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $182.02. About 2.51 million shares traded or 48.41% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10,071 shares to 877,023 shares, valued at $136.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 23,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 796,510 shares, and cut its stake in Teladoc Inc.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3,627 shares to 3,595 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 7,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,065 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

