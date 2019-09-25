Axiom International Investors Increases Position in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN); As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shares Rose, Highlander Capital Management Upped Position

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 3550% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 8.34 million shares traded or 20.80% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares rise after reopening; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII ‘The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Rev $7.36B; 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 30.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 238,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.60M, up from 769,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.17. About 2.87 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 09/04/2018 – Ionis: Third Drug to Enter Development Under Strategic Cardiovascular-Renal-Metabolic Collaboration With AstraZeneca; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN.L CEO SAYS MORE CONSOLIDATION IN DRUG INDUSTRY POSSIBLE; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR EXPERIENCE; 26/03/2018 – Astellas and Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or Metast; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – OVERALL, ADVERSE EVENTS OCCURRED IN 41.9% OF PATIENTS WITH DAPAGLIFLOZIN AND 47.8% WITH PLACEBO IN STUDY; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 22/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Treatment for Hyperkalemia Gets EU Approval; 29/03/2018 – Fasenra (benralizumab; AstraZeneca/Kyowa Hakko Kirin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN EMA OKS LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 13/03/2018 – Avillion Signs Co-Development Agreement with Pearl Therapeutics Inc. (part of AstraZeneca) to Conduct Clinical Development of PT027 in Asthma

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 792 were accumulated by Freestone Cap Hldg Llc. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.27% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 814,340 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie, Switzerland-based fund reported 47,066 shares. Hsbc Plc owns 631,533 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Capital Guardian Trust invested 1.18% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Coatue Mgmt Lc stated it has 5.91 million shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc has 58,029 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hartford Inv Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 83,594 shares. Coldstream Cap has 0.21% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Citadel Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 5,733 shares. Foxhaven Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 2.13% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 1.03M shares. Northern Tru owns 9.52 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Grisanti Management Limited Com has invested 2.2% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Franklin Res invested in 0% or 6,933 shares.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5,415 shares to 49,907 shares, valued at $8.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 24,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,807 shares, and cut its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I.