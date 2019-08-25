Axiom International Investors Increased Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Stake by $45.06 Million as Stock Price Rose; Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Shareholder Rr Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding as Shares Declined

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 40,099 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500.

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 72.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 1.33M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 3.16M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.59M, up from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $35.79. About 927,124 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 66,790 shares to 701,200 shares, valued at $17.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 19,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,825 shares, and cut its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

