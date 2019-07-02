Axiom International Investors Increased Its Holding in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) as Stock Declined; Marathon Asset Management LP Holding in Constellium Nv (CSTM) Lowered by $1.26 Million as Share Value Rose

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 179,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 1.45 million shares traded or 45.29% up from the average. Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 507,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.29 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.03M, up from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.74. About 8.28M shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 15.04% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO TO CLOSE OR DOWNSIZE 200 BRANCHES IN 2018: CEO; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS DEFAULT RATIOS FOR CORPORATE LOANS LIKELY TO FALL IN SECOND SEMESTER; 14/03/2018 – BRADESCO’S CHALLENGE IS REVENUE SYNERGY, CEO TELLS VALOR; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO DIRECTOR LEANDRO MIRANDA SEES AT LEAST 25 BLN REAIS IN EQUITY OFFERINGS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Brazilian banks, funds join arbitration against Petrobras -paper; 18/04/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-IPO of Brazil’s lntermédica has demand to price mid-range; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Bradesco Seguros and Sul America Following Sovereign Downgrade; 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO SAYS CENTRAL BANK APPROVED 8 BLN REAIS CAPITAL RAISE- FILING; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS BANK IS EAGER TO GROW ITS LOAN BOOK; 10/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 1-Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit

Analysts await Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $44.87M for 7.69 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Constellium N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.00% EPS growth.

Marathon Asset Management Lp, which manages about $13.21 billion and $384.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 500,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $282.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 21,135 shares to 125,980 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 19,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,828 shares, and cut its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

