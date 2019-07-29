Axiom International Investors Increased Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holding; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering William Hill plc (LON:WMH)

Among 2 analysts covering William Hill PLC (LON:WMH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. William Hill PLC had 19 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of William Hill plc (LON:WMH) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 8. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of WMH in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 2 by Deutsche Bank. The company was upgraded on Monday, February 4 by Shore Capital. See William Hill plc (LON:WMH) latest ratings:

Axiom International Investors Llc increased Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) stake by 9.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axiom International Investors Llc acquired 34,560 shares as Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB)'s stock rose 13.31%. The Axiom International Investors Llc holds 391,450 shares with $45.37M value, up from 356,890 last quarter. Hdfc Bank Ltd now has $89.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $115. About 561,658 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.25% or GBX 0.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 159.35. About 1.38 million shares traded. William Hill plc (LON:WMH) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.39 billion GBP. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

