Axiom International Investors Holding in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Lifted by $62.76 Million; Realpage (RP) Stock Price Declined While Highvista Strategies Has Cut Stake by $510,000

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 17433.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 784,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 789,014 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.60 million, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $101.1. About 289,999 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 24/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR MONTH OF FEB 2018, PRELIM SYSTEM-WIDE PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 10.6% YOY; 05/04/2018 – Venezuela cuts commercial ties with Panama firms, officials; 20/04/2018 – Copa Holdings S.A. Files Annual Report Form 20-F; 22/03/2018 – Copa Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N MARCH LOAD FACTOR 81.8 PCT, UP 2.1 POINTS; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – PRELIMINARY ASM FOR FEB 2018 OF 1,956.5 MM, UP 7.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For February 2018; 24/04/2018 – Trinity Street Asset Management Exits Position in Copa Holdings; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS FEB. SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 10.6% :CPA US

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, down from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $62.48. About 1.13 million shares traded or 60.62% up from the average. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 668,170 shares to 782,030 shares, valued at $12.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 21,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,980 shares, and cut its stake in Wxp Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88B and $122.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,500 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $618,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Mgmt Co reported 0.03% stake. Redwood Invests Ltd Liability Company accumulated 293,470 shares. Citigroup accumulated 3,285 shares. Ftb holds 189 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Brown Advisory holds 9,641 shares. American Capital Mngmt holds 839,794 shares or 2.36% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 55 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability holds 490,207 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Carroll Incorporated reported 0% stake. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 301,305 shares in its portfolio. Tygh Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 2.56% or 240,132 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants holds 0% or 135 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 8,399 shares. Granahan Invest Management Ma stated it has 19,684 shares.

