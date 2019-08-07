Axiom International Investors Holding in Adobe Sys (ADBE) Lifted by $9.09 Million; Csx Com (CSX) Shareholder Appleton Partners Lifted Stake by $509,564

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 34,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 399,206 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.38M, up from 365,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $288.07. About 1.44M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 6,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 43,144 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 36,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $65.91. About 4.54 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd F (VEA) by 21,881 shares to 79,612 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Tr Corp Com (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,381 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VWO).

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Strong Sell Stocks for July 25th – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CSX Corp. – Macro Was Right – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CSX, CTAS – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks Earnings Trends Highlights: JPMorgan, Citigroup and CSX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 7,562 shares to 38,729 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc by 13,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,725 shares, and cut its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Adobe, Philip Morris, Mondelez, ConocoPhillips and Tesla – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Economy, Politics Will Always Preclude High Valuations in iQiyi Stock – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, X, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: King of the Cloud, King of the World – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

