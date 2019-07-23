Axiom International Investors Has Upped Position in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) as Stock Price Rose; Whirlpool Com (WHR) Position Lifted by Lafayette Investments Inc

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp Com (WHR) by 31.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 3,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,313 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 10,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $148.35. About 1.59 million shares traded or 111.72% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Results; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Final Results Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Capital Management Exits Position in Whirlpool; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON OBTAINING ANY FINANCING; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sets Dutch Auction Price Range of $150-$170 A Share; 20/03/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 9.7 pct yr/yr in Feb – AHAM; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Outlook

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 9.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 34,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 391,450 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.37M, up from 356,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $5.86 during the last trading session, reaching $117.5. About 1.63 million shares traded or 133.28% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONALLY PROVIDED INR800M TO CONTINGENCIES A/C; 05/03/2018 Indian mortgage lender HDFC raises $291 mln from share sale; 13/03/2018 – Standard Life Investments to Sell Stake in HDFC Asset Management; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 25/05/2018 – MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS AND RESORTS INDIA LTD MAHH.NS SAYS HDFC MUTUAL FUND RAISES STAKE IN CO BY 2.01 PCT TO 7.34 PCT; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q NET INCOME 47.99B RUPEES; EST. 48.6B RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH; 30/04/2018 – HDFC FINAL DIV/SHR 16.50 RUPEES; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR850B VIA DEBENTURES

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $379,921 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Palladium Partners Limited Liability Co invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 869,016 were reported by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. Cap Advsrs Inc Ok holds 0.3% or 20,850 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 22,898 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Wells Fargo Communications Mn reported 315,069 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 179,603 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 13 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 1,508 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated reported 68,904 shares. 162 were reported by Trust Company Of Vermont. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.02% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 66,260 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank owns 59 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% stake.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 45,329 shares to 40,603 shares, valued at $12.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 17,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 536,910 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

