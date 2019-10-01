Axiom International Investors Has Trimmed United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (UCBI) Holding as Share Value Rose; Flex LTD (FLEX) Holder United Services Automobile Association Has Increased Its Holding by $303,156

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (UCBI) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 11,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 103,555 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.96M, down from 114,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 358,890 shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has declined 4.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.81% the S&P500. Some Historical UCBI News: 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces CEO Succession Plan; 24/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS 1Q OPER EPS 50C, EST. 50C; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS: LYNN HARTON WILL BECOME CEO; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks Raises Dividend to 15c; 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, REPORTS QTRLY CASH DIV BOOST; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase; 30/03/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC UCBI.O SAYS LYNN HARTON APPOINTED CEO; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks CEO Jimmy Tallent to Retire Effective June 30

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 33,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 2.56 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.49M, up from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 2.25M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – DECIDED TO APPOINT BOARD MEMBER MARIUS HERMANSEN AS INTERIM CEO; 02/04/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA; 09/05/2018 – Flex to Host Investor and Analyst Day on Thursday, May 10, 2018; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) the Firm’s Investigation of Accusations of Improper Accounting; 09/05/2018 – Flex Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 22/03/2018 – Flex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – JONATHAN COOK, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FLEX LNG MANAGEMENT LTD, DECIDED ON 28 MAY 2018 TO RESIGN HIS POSITION

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $40.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 7,229 shares to 126,156 shares, valued at $10.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 18,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,287 shares, and cut its stake in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold FLEX shares while 84 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 465.76 million shares or 1.10% less from 470.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Icm Asset Mgmt Wa has 2.92% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.22% stake. Prelude Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.04% or 9.94 million shares in its portfolio. 38,640 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa. Aqr Capital Management owns 6.62 million shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 102,131 shares or 0% of the stock. Retail Bank Of America De reported 2.39 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bancorp De holds 14,249 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 303,461 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 14,293 shares in its portfolio. Towle holds 3.67% or 3.30 million shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 424,817 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold UCBI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.65 million shares or 2.64% more from 69.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Trust owns 0.01% invested in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) for 1,878 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). 11.68M were reported by Blackrock. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd invested in 0.05% or 1.10 million shares. Boston Prtn holds 0% or 121,033 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 171,304 shares. 220 are held by Pinnacle Hldg Limited Liability. Us National Bank De holds 51,360 shares. 786 were reported by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 121,312 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 96 shares. 105,307 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement Sys. 7,136 are owned by Intrust Savings Bank Na. Morgan Stanley holds 348,724 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Analysts await United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. UCBI’s profit will be $45.86M for 11.86 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by United Community Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.69% negative EPS growth.