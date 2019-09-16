Axiom International Investors Has Trimmed Ringcentral (RNG) Stake; Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) Has 1.14 Sentiment

Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 40 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 35 reduced and sold holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 65.08 million shares, down from 70.79 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Invesco Senior Income Trust in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 22 Increased: 24 New Position: 16.

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased Ringcentral Inc (RNG) stake by 67.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 40,451 shares as Ringcentral Inc (RNG)’s stock rose 23.60%. The Axiom International Investors Llc holds 19,660 shares with $2.26M value, down from 60,111 last quarter. Ringcentral Inc now has $10.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $126.67. About 171,135 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 4.02% of its portfolio in Invesco Senior Income Trust for 21.83 million shares. Beach Point Capital Management Lp owns 1.50 million shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 1.63% invested in the company for 8.67 million shares. The Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Llc has invested 0.83% in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 495,180 shares.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $762.51 million. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It has a 29.54 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.195. About 62,331 shares traded. Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RingCentral has $17500 highest and $105 lowest target. $133.67’s average target is 5.53% above currents $126.67 stock price. RingCentral had 8 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) rating on Friday, June 21. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $130 target. Deutsche Bank maintained RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) rating on Friday, March 22. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, July 30 with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy” on Monday, March 25.

Axiom International Investors Llc increased Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO) stake by 12,598 shares to 90,981 valued at $6.95M in 2019Q2. It also upped John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) stake by 4,070 shares and now owns 23,898 shares. Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was raised too.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold RNG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 65.52 million shares or 25.74% less from 88.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Fin Svcs invested in 202,128 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Stephens Investment Gp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.45% or 207,874 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.01% or 6,100 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc has 2,318 shares. Proshare Advisors Llc reported 3,379 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1492 Capital Ltd invested in 68,506 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 364 shares in its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability reported 1.81M shares. The New York-based Tiger Global Lc has invested 1.87% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Bridgeway Capital Management has invested 0.04% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Advisory Inc has 10,425 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Sei Company invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Voloridge Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 42,263 shares.