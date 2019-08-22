Axiom International Investors Has Trimmed Citigroup (C) Position; Shorts at Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Raised By 0.5%

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 3.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 17,930 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Axiom International Investors Llc holds 536,910 shares with $33.41M value, down from 554,840 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $144.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.87. About 2.73 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – CapMarketsAfrica: Ghana Is Said to Name Citi, Three Others to Market Eurobond; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 12 MONTHS EDGE UP TO 2.5 PCT IN MAY FROM 2.4 PERCENT – CITI/YOUGOV SURVEY; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS TRUSCOTT TO START IN APRIL: INTERNAL MEMO; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 545P FROM 510P; 20/03/2018 – CITI RESPONDS TO QUESTIONS ABOUT CORBAT’S MEETING WITH KUSHNER; 29/03/2018 – AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S KOJIMA TO HEAD JAPAN CASH MANAGEMENT; 13/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) had an increase of 0.5% in short interest. MYO’s SI was 279,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.5% from 278,100 shares previously. With 77,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)’s short sellers to cover MYO’s short positions. It closed at $0.83 lastly. It is up 63.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MYO News: 24/05/2018 – Myomo Announces MyoPro Availability in 16 New U.S. Locations; 09/03/2018 – Myomo Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor and Partnering Conferences; 14/05/2018 – Myomo® Application for Medicare Codes Receives Favorable Preliminary Decision; 02/05/2018 – Myomo Announces Free Screening Days in Over 20 Cities Nationwide; 08/03/2018 Myomo, Inc. Issues March 2018 Shareholder Letter

Axiom International Investors Llc increased Nice Sys Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) stake by 22,825 shares to 142,685 valued at $17.48 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) stake by 237,900 shares and now owns 6.88 million shares. Ishares Tr (SMIN) was raised too.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones And Ltd Liability Company owns 170,976 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Nelson Roberts Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 2,403 shares. The Rhode Island-based Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri has invested 0.33% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Trust Communication Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 36,542 shares. Oldfield Ptnrs Llp has invested 6.88% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Boston Advsrs Limited Liability reported 18,354 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Limited accumulated 0.37% or 414,473 shares. Moreover, Wafra has 0.65% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 298,796 shares. Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.16% or 122,819 shares in its portfolio. Davidson Inv has 124,357 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Liability Co owns 111,081 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Fin has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,765 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a Delaware-based fund reported 103,765 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 835,338 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. King Luther reported 166,991 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.02 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 34.65% above currents $63.87 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 16. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.23 million. The firm develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. It currently has negative earnings.