Axiom International Investors Has Raised Its 58 Com (WUBA) Position; Robotti Robert Lifted Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Stake By $482,085

Robotti Robert increased Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) stake by 8.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robotti Robert acquired 17,855 shares as Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ)’s stock declined 12.65%. The Robotti Robert holds 227,504 shares with $6.26M value, up from 209,649 last quarter. Canadian Nat Res Ltd now has $28.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $23.66. About 2.22 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Axiom International Investors Llc increased 58 Com Inc (WUBA) stake by 40.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axiom International Investors Llc acquired 61,235 shares as 58 Com Inc (WUBA)’s stock declined 20.77%. The Axiom International Investors Llc holds 213,385 shares with $14.02 million value, up from 152,150 last quarter. 58 Com Inc now has $7.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.66. About 725,180 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) stake by 723,700 shares to 2.30M valued at $26.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) stake by 104,765 shares and now owns 312,748 shares. Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering 58.com (NYSE:WUBA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. 58.com had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Benchmark on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The stock of 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) earned “Buy” rating by CLSA on Friday, March 1.

Robotti Robert decreased Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) stake by 37,000 shares to 222,940 valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG) stake by 120,639 shares and now owns 318,039 shares. Bmc Stock Holdings Inc was reduced too.