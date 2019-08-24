Axiom International Investors Has Raised Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding By $128.83 Million; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Trimmed By $334,419 Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake

Axiom International Investors Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 39.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axiom International Investors Llc acquired 707,847 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Axiom International Investors Llc holds 2.51M shares with $457.91 million value, up from 1.80M last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $428.39B valuation. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12M shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 22/03/2018 – NETS SAYS ENTERS DEAL TO MAKE ALIPAY PAYMENT AVAILABLE IN NORDIC COUNTRIES; 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 12.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 5,867 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc holds 40,734 shares with $2.32 million value, down from 46,601 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $89.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 13.93M shares traded or 15.00% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BlackBerry to provide software for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CONFIDENT IT CAN CLOSE NXP DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Correct: Qualcomm 2Q EPS 24c; 12/04/2018 – Altek Corporation (3059 TT) becomes the first ODM to deliver reference designs based on the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform; 20/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: China’s regulators are pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its proposal to buy; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CHINESE SITUATION OPAQUE; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to QUALCOMM on May 29 for “Differential source follower driven power amplifier” (California; 12/03/2018 – White House: Presidential Order Regarding the Proposed Takeover of Qualcomm Incorporated by Broadcom Limited; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Chairman Jacobs with Independent Director — Barron’s Blog

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 7,200 shares to 367,050 valued at $34.94 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Altair Engr Inc stake by 42,302 shares and now owns 39,388 shares. Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $224.27’s average target is 36.30% above currents $164.54 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Macquarie Research maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $220 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, March 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform”. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. HSBC maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, March 14. HSBC has “Buy” rating and $199 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Fin reported 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Asset holds 0.27% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 91,562 shares. Hills Bankshares has 3,998 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 3,488 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 850 shares. 771,603 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Cambridge Advsr Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 10,681 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 0.03% or 2,074 shares. Fayerweather Charles accumulated 7,795 shares. Moreover, Stock Yards Comml Bank & has 0.17% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 31,342 shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Trustmark Natl Bank Department accumulated 0.24% or 40,654 shares. Hartford Invest Management holds 0.29% or 178,566 shares in its portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Corporation has 699,865 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased Ishares Barclays 1 (SHY) stake by 46,894 shares to 66,679 valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) stake by 6,102 shares and now owns 18,850 shares. Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) was raised too.