Axiom International Investors Has Lowered Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding by $616,200; Share Value Rose; As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Lincluden Management LTD Has Boosted Stake

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 12,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.76M, up from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 952,659 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 216,939 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.48M, down from 220,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 2.98 million shares traded or 23.08% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,985 shares to 50,697 shares, valued at $5.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 13,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Washington Prime Group New.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5,108 shares to 49,228 shares, valued at $14.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 15,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Stoneco Ltd.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 21.29 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.