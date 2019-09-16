Axiom International Investors Has Lowered Its Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stake by $909,720; Market Valuation Rose; Tnb Financial Has Raised Its Position in Suntrust Banks (STI) as Share Value Rose

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (STI) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 5,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 180,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, up from 174,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $68.01. About 334,658 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 29/03/2018 – Shake Shack at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – CoreCivic at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/05/2018 – Hyatt Conference Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY SLE UPDATE ON DISPUTE W/ SUNTRUST OIL; 24/04/2018 – SunTrust Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Book Value Per Common Shr $47.14; 17/05/2018 – Equifax Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 24-25; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST DIVIDEND TO STAY IN 40% RANGE FOR `FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 10/04/2018 – Nomad Foods at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 5,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 49,907 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.40M, down from 55,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $145.23. About 90,877 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Atlanta fintech aimed at children spending raises $39M – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on August 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Square wins over more Wall Street analysts – San Francisco Business Times” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Orrstown taps another BB&T banker for key Maryland role – Baltimore Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning owns 33,563 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors owns 8,668 shares. Johnson Group Inc Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 17,317 shares. Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.86M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 3.35M shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 219,548 shares. Argent Trust accumulated 48,985 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 141,459 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Gabelli Communications Investment Advisers reported 1.19% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Schafer Cullen Cap Inc invested in 2.83M shares or 2.16% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.11% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The reported 2.23M shares stake. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Principal Fincl Group Inc invested in 2.38M shares. Pitcairn holds 6,232 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hood River Capital Limited Company, a Oregon-based fund reported 242,058 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 190,147 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Columbus Circle holds 1.28% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 284,680 shares. Fort Limited Partnership invested in 8,563 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Panagora Asset Mgmt has 990 shares. Franklin Res invested in 3,444 shares or 0% of the stock. Redwood Investments Limited has 46,348 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 10,039 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First American Financial Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Cap Rech Global owns 632,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 57,229 shares. Da Davidson holds 0% or 1,564 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 10,939 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Now – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Euronet Launches Quick Response Application to Ease Payments – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Euronet Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Euronet Worldwide Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.29M for 13.25 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.