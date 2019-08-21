Axiom International Investors Has Lowered Holding in Wxp Energy (WPX) by $1.02 Million as Stock Price Declined; Nwq Investment Management Company Maintains Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL)

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 154,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.90M, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.68. About 2.16M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DAL SEES AIRLINE SUPPLY DECISIONS IN FALL IF FUEL STAYS HIGH; 04/04/2018 – DELTA: SOME [24]7.AI CUSTOMER INFO MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 SYSTEM CAPACITY UP ABOUT 3 PCT; 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly CSeries jets by early 2019; 20/04/2018 – DELTA BOARD NAMES MICHAEL HUERTA AS NEWEST MEMBER; 15/05/2018 – OUTGOING HEAD OF AIR FRANCE KLM SAYS TO SUBMIT TO U.S. AND EUROPEAN REGULATORY AUTHORITIES ON WEDNESDAY DETAILS OF DEAL WITH DELTA DAL.N TO BUY VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 14/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC CEO SEES DEAL FOR AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA TO BUY A STAKE IN IT COMPLETING IN EARLY 2019; 13/04/2018 – DAL: CANCELS ABOUT 150 REGIONAL FLIGHTS FOR SATURDAY; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH AFFECTED SEVERAL HUNDRED THOUSAND CUSTOMERS

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Wxp Energy Inc (WPX) by 26.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 78,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 217,120 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 295,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Wxp Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 5.85M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability holds 9,725 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. M Hldgs Secs Inc accumulated 4,035 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada accumulated 0% or 197 shares. Alethea Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 13,452 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Cordasco Networks, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 132 shares. First Foundation accumulated 4,146 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 849,337 shares. Artemis Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 292,328 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Cap Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Lederer And Associates Inv Counsel Ca, California-based fund reported 33,685 shares. Madison Investment Holdings, Wisconsin-based fund reported 101,000 shares. E&G Advsr LP has 68,556 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Blackrock Inc accumulated 35.23M shares.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 46,110 shares to 830,190 shares, valued at $38.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 20,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 407,755 shares, and cut its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC).

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Air fares break higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Delta Retools Its Regional Network — and More Changes Are Coming – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Coca-Cola, Bank of America and Delta Airlines – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 34,560 shares to 391,450 shares, valued at $45.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 27,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 675,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).