Axiom International Investors Has Lifted Its Holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) as Stock Declined; Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Holds Stake in Franco (FNV)

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 30,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 706,595 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.36 million, up from 675,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $91.3. About 150,127 shares traded. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 12,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 294,035 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.68 million, up from 281,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $91.17. About 255,193 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $352.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jardine Strategic Holdings (JSHLY) by 18,425 shares to 17,770 shares, valued at $678,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

