Axiom International Investors Has Increased Position in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) as Valuation Rose; Beach Investment Management Holds Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 507,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The institutional investor held 2.29M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.03 million, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 14.16 million shares traded or 5.10% up from the average. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 13/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES BRADESCO’S IDRS TO BB FROM BB+; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL 2018 IPCA ESTIMATE CUT TO 3.8% FROM 4.2% BY BRADESCO BBI; 14/03/2018 – Bradesco chairman says credit up 5 percent since start of year; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Bradesco Seguros and Sul America Following Sovereign Downgrade; 12/03/2018 – BRADESCO SAYS DENISE PAVARINA TO ACCUMULATE ROLE OF IR DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CREDITORS TAKE OVER SALE MANDATE FOR ODEBRECHT’S COMMUTER RAIL UNIT SUPERVIA; 21/03/2018 – FITCH DWNGRS BRADESCO SEGUROS & SUL AMERICA FOLLOWING SOV DWNGR; 13/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Brazil’s Bradesco eyes more branch closures -CEO; 03/05/2018 – Brazilian banks, funds join arbitration against Petrobras -paper; 26/04/2018 – Banco Bradesco 1Q Net BRL5.1B

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,340 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 5.88M shares to 16.98M shares, valued at $149.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teladoc Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,385 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 13,550 shares to 16,420 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

