Axiom International Investors Has Increased Its Holding in Adobe Sys (ADBE) by $9.09 Million as Market Value Rose; Invesco LTD Has Upped Its Holding in First Mid Ill Bancshares (FMBH) by $436,293

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 34,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 399,206 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.38 million, up from 365,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $283.52. About 1.22 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (FMBH) by 210.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 13,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 19,491 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $649,000, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $526.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 3,040 shares traded. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has declined 15.52% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.52% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBH News: 02/05/2018 – News On First BancTrust Corp. (FIRT) Now Under FMBH; 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 5.88 million shares to 16.98M shares, valued at $149.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 37,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,345 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aerovironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 13,998 shares to 102,861 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 96,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,245 shares, and cut its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY).

