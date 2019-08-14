Axiom International Investors Has Increased Holding in Zendesk (ZEN); Constellium Nv (CSTM) Share Value Rose While Brigade Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Stake

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 62.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 26,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 69,210 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, up from 42,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $74.7. About 1.76 million shares traded or 4.44% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03M, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.52% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 1.51M shares traded or 51.54% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XOP) by 2.69M shares to 6.05 million shares, valued at $185.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP) by 7.99M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 752,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

