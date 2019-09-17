Axiom International Investors Has Decreased Its United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (UCBI) Position by $308,420 as Market Valuation Rose; Tompkins Financial Increased Its Stanley Black & Decker Com (SWK) Stake by $472,464

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK) by 768.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 3,708 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536,000, up from 427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $144.13. About 492,643 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (UCBI) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 11,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 103,555 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.96 million, down from 114,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.61. About 145,671 shares traded. United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has declined 4.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.81% the S&P500. Some Historical UCBI News: 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, REPORTS QTRLY CASH DIV BOOST; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks CEO Jimmy Tallent to Retire Effective June 30; 24/04/2018 – United Community Banks 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC UCBI.O SAYS LYNN HARTON APPOINTED CEO; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, JIMMY TALLENT, WILL RETIRE; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks Raises Dividend to 15c; 24/04/2018 – United Community Banks 1Q EPS 47c; 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC UCBI.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS: LYNN HARTON WILL BECOME CEO

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “STANLEY+Techstars Accelerator Announces Second-Annual Class – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “STANLEY Security Launches Partnership with Alarm.com – PRNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Judging Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s (NYSE:SWK) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stanley Black & Decker declares $0.69 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Stanley Black & Decker Looks Like a Good Long-Term Value Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $497.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Min Vol Eafe Etf (EFAV) by 380,518 shares to 76,609 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp Del Com (NYSE:OXY) by 31,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,556 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since March 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $23,460 activity.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 84,758 shares to 483,964 shares, valued at $142.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 122,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 659,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

