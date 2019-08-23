Axiom International Investors Has Decreased By $2.05 Million Its Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) Holding; Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) stake by 46.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 88,941 shares as Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Axiom International Investors Llc holds 102,754 shares with $2.37 million value, down from 191,695 last quarter. Air Transport Services Grp I now has $1.20B valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 16,887 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million

Among 4 analysts covering Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Whitbread PLC has GBX 5200 highest and GBX 52 lowest target. GBX 4925’s average target is 14.43% above currents GBX 4304 stock price. Whitbread PLC had 25 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 11 to “Equal Weight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) rating on Wednesday, May 1. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Performer” rating and GBX 4500 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of WTB in report on Monday, August 12 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. See Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 5250.00 New Target: GBX 4500.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 4700.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 5000.00 New Target: GBX 4700.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 5300.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 4500.00 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 5300.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 5250.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4700.00 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 5000.00 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

Axiom International Investors Llc increased Ishares Tr (SMIN) stake by 13,900 shares to 127,500 valued at $5.16M in 2019Q1. It also upped Americold Rlty Tr stake by 34,189 shares and now owns 197,519 shares. Stoneco Ltd was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tygh Capital Mngmt stated it has 422,339 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 10,000 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 95,190 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc invested in 89,246 shares or 0% of the stock. 70,180 are owned by Sei Invs Co. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers stated it has 561,296 shares. Axiom International Investors Limited Liability Corporation De reported 102,754 shares. Ftb Advsrs owns 60 shares. Moreover, Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) Lp has 0.13% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Swiss Retail Bank owns 26,150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 1,302 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.49M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership reported 711,582 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 3.03 million are held by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $876,585 activity. 1,225 shares valued at $25,198 were bought by Johns Raymond E Jr on Wednesday, March 20. Crippen Jeffrey C. also bought $117,280 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) on Wednesday, March 20. On Monday, March 18 Coretz Robert K. bought $501,250 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 25,000 shares. $26,668 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was bought by Berger Michael L on Friday, May 10. $50,100 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares were bought by HETE JOSEPH C.

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Seems To Be Using An Awful Lot Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Spectre Of Amazon And Peak Season Looms Over Stalled Talks Between Atlas, ATSG And Teamsters – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Timing the Market, Is it Possible? – August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ATSG to Host Second Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Peek Under The Hood: XTN Has 13% Upside – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Another recent and important Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) news was published by Cnbc.com which published an article titled: “Hedge fund managers at Sohn offer their top market picks – CNBC” on April 23, 2018.