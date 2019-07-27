Axiom International Investors Has Cut Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake; 0 Analysts Bullish MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI)

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 36.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 84,441 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock declined 2.02%. The Axiom International Investors Llc holds 144,095 shares with $26.24 million value, down from 228,536 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $52.86B valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $189.79. About 1.55 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System

Among 3 analysts covering MACOM Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MACOM Technology had 9 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, March 27 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. The rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum on Wednesday, February 6 to “Hold”. See MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn Management Co stated it has 21,817 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.04% stake. Two Sigma Ltd Liability reported 2,263 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 9,436 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Ltd Co stated it has 768 shares. Moreover, Ally Fincl has 0.35% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Zweig holds 57,653 shares. Triangle Wealth Management reported 1,968 shares stake. Shufro Rose Co Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Wright Investors holds 0.64% or 8,769 shares in its portfolio. 37,379 were reported by Btr Mgmt Incorporated. Grimes Company Inc owns 57,627 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,107 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Axiom International Investors Llc increased Nice Sys Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) stake by 22,825 shares to 142,685 valued at $17.48M in 2019Q1. It also upped Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) stake by 5,108 shares and now owns 49,228 shares. Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. Buckingham Research downgraded the shares of RTN in report on Monday, June 24 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Vertical Research given on Tuesday, June 11. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, June 10.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Another trade for 4,094 shares valued at $752,828 was sold by Jimenez Frank R. $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Wood Michael J. Lawrence Taylor W had sold 10,023 shares worth $1.84 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 44.75 million shares or 2.89% less from 46.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsr reported 1,222 shares. Colrain Capital Limited Liability invested in 2,750 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). 41,261 are held by Sg Americas Limited Liability. Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 11,715 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 1,338 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Royal State Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.77 million shares. Weiss Multi reported 200,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Lc holds 0.03% or 1.55 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 0% or 2,398 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Liability Corp holds 21,503 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% or 3.11 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Summit Prtnrs Lp has 0.1% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 26,337 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1.26 million activity. 100,000 shares valued at $1.33M were bought by OCAMPO JOHN L on Monday, May 20. Shares for $68,320 were sold by Croteau John.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates and makes analog RF, microwave, millimeter wave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for approximately 40 product lines. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as point-to-point wireless backhaul radios, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radars, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles.